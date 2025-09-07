Thailand's AOT Reports Record Growth as Airport Expansion Plans Accelerate



Thailand's state-owned airport operator has reported significant passenger growth across its six major facilities whilst unveiling ambitious expansion plans designed to cement the kingdom's position as a regional aviation hub.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) announced that its airports collectively served 88.53 million passengers during the first eight months of fiscal year 2025, representing a 9.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

The milestone comes as the organisation marks its 46th anniversary and accelerates infrastructure development across all facilities.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, acting president of AOT, said the growth demonstrates the resilience of Thailand's aviation sector and the organisation's commitment to enhancing the country's air transport infrastructure to meet international standards.

Strong Recovery Across All Airports

The passenger surge comprised 54.24 million international travellers—up 10.8%—and 34.29 million domestic passengers, marking a 6.9% increase. Flight operations also expanded significantly, with 544,590 total movements representing 10.9% growth year-on-year.

International flights accounted for 308,777 operations, up 12.5%, whilst domestic flights totalled 235,813, an 8.9% increase from the previous year.

AOT projects that passenger numbers will exceed 130 million in the fiscal year 2026, with more than 859,000 flights anticipated. Cargo and postal volumes are forecast to reach approximately 1.64 million tonnes.

