U-Tapao Airport development stalled by political gridlock

Puttipong is suggesting that the EEC be given one month to allow the new Cabinet to be formed, which would allow the matter to be presented for the Cabinet’s consideration. If approved, the development plan for U-Tapao Airport should be able to proceed.

However, if the Cabinet does not approve the proposed adjustments, the company will cancel the contract, claiming the government has breached its terms. Puttipong also insists that the EEC reimburse the company for over 4 billion baht already invested in the project.

Despite previous requests from the EEC to extend the Notice to Proceed (NTP) three times, UTA has continued to accommodate the delays, recognising the importance of the project.

The development of U-Tapao Airport has been a point of ongoing discussion between UTA and EEC. UTA has proposed removing the condition linking the airport project to the high-speed rail connecting the three airports, arguing that the project should not be delayed by the rail development.