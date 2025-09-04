Thailand's Airports Authority Charts Course for Net Zero Future Ahead of Global Targets

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has unveiled an ambitious environmental strategy positioning the nation's six major airports as regional leaders in sustainable aviation, with plans to achieve net zero emissions ahead of Thailand's national target of 2065.

The comprehensive 20-year roadmap focuses on transforming Thailand's aviation infrastructure through three core initiatives: renewable energy adoption, electric vehicle integration, and green building standards.

The strategy aims to establish AOT's airports as world-class, environmentally-friendly facilities that serve both international travellers and local communities sustainably.

Solar Power Leading the Charge

AOT's renewable energy initiative has already gained momentum at Suvarnabhumi Airport, where a partnership with District Cooling and Power Plant Company Limited (DCAP) has delivered a 4.4-megawatt solar rooftop system since August 2023.

The installation generates clean electricity for airport operations whilst demonstrating the viability of large-scale renewable energy in aviation infrastructure.

Plans for 2026 include an ambitious expansion featuring solar installations across building rooftops and water reservoirs throughout the airport complex. This expansion will add 33.411 megawatts of generating capacity, bringing total solar output to 37.819 megawatts.

Over the project's 20-year lifespan, these installations are projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 555,686.271 tonnes of CO2 equivalent whilst cutting energy costs by up to 20%.