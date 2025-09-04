Thailand's Airports Authority Charts Course for Net Zero Future Ahead of Global Targets

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has unveiled an ambitious environmental strategy positioning the nation's six major airports as regional leaders in sustainable aviation, with plans to achieve net zero emissions ahead of Thailand's national target of 2065.
The comprehensive 20-year roadmap focuses on transforming Thailand's aviation infrastructure through three core initiatives: renewable energy adoption, electric vehicle integration, and green building standards.
The strategy aims to establish AOT's airports as world-class, environmentally-friendly facilities that serve both international travellers and local communities sustainably.
Solar Power Leading the Charge
AOT's renewable energy initiative has already gained momentum at Suvarnabhumi Airport, where a partnership with District Cooling and Power Plant Company Limited (DCAP) has delivered a 4.4-megawatt solar rooftop system since August 2023.
The installation generates clean electricity for airport operations whilst demonstrating the viability of large-scale renewable energy in aviation infrastructure.
Plans for 2026 include an ambitious expansion featuring solar installations across building rooftops and water reservoirs throughout the airport complex. This expansion will add 33.411 megawatts of generating capacity, bringing total solar output to 37.819 megawatts.
Over the project's 20-year lifespan, these installations are projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 555,686.271 tonnes of CO2 equivalent whilst cutting energy costs by up to 20%.
The success at Suvarnabhumi is set to be replicated across AOT's remaining five airports, with site surveys currently underway to identify optimal locations for solar installations on passenger terminal rooftops, runway peripheries, and water retention areas.
Electric Vehicle Transformation
From 14th January 2025, AOT implements a comprehensive electric vehicle policy requiring all company vehicles and operator vehicles seeking airport access to be electrically powered.
To support this transition, the authority has installed 36 charging stations equipped with DC fast-charging capabilities ranging from 40kW to 360kW, ensuring adequate infrastructure for current and future electric vehicle adoption.
Green Building Standards
AOT's commitment to sustainable infrastructure extends to new construction projects, with all planned developments required to meet energy-efficient or green building standards.
This approach has already yielded recognition, with AOT's Head Office Building 2 achieving LEED Gold certification—a testament to the organisation's dedication to environmental excellence.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Readiness
Looking ahead to evolving international aviation standards, AOT is preparing infrastructure to support Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) distribution.
As non-tariff barriers increasingly influence global aviation competitiveness, the authority recognises the strategic importance of providing adequate SAF supplies to meet airline demand and maintain Thailand's position as a regional aviation hub.
International Recognition and Standards
AOT's environmental efforts align with global aviation sustainability frameworks through participation in the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme managed by Airports Council International (ACI).
Currently maintaining Level 3 Optimisation certification across most facilities—with Phuket International Airport preparing for Level 2 Reduction status—AOT demonstrates its commitment to international environmental standards.
The ACA framework enables comprehensive carbon footprint assessment across airport operations whilst engaging stakeholders in collaborative emission reduction efforts. This systematic approach ensures measurable progress towards net zero targets whilst maintaining operational efficiency.
Vision for Global Recognition
AOT's environmental strategy extends beyond compliance, aiming to position Thai airports as memorable destinations for international travellers.
The vision encompasses creating airports that visitors worldwide will remember for their environmental leadership and community integration.
"The success of AOT will not be the achievement of any single entity, but the collective success of all stakeholders working together within our airports towards the shared goal of Net Zero Carbon Airport operations," the authority stated. "Everyone plays a role in creating a better future for our planet."
This collaborative approach emphasises the power of partnership, commitment, and shared responsibility in creating sustainable airport operations that benefit both the aviation industry and the global environment.
As Thailand positions itself at the forefront of sustainable aviation in Southeast Asia, AOT's initiatives demonstrate how airport operators can balance operational excellence with environmental stewardship, creating a template for sustainable growth in the region's rapidly expanding aviation sector.