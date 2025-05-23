Suvarnabhumi Airport Unveils Major Expansion Bid for ASEAN Cargo Supremacy

Airports of Thailand (AOT) Plc has unveiled an ambitious strategy to transform Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) into the leading air logistics hub for the ASEAN region.
Central to this vision is the development of a new 58,000-square-metre Mixed-Use Logistics Centre situated adjacent to the existing Warehouse 4.
Paweena Jariyathitipong, Acting Senior Executive Vice President (Corporate Strategy) at AOT, recently presided over the launch of the "Cargo Network 2025" initiative, which aims to foster operational collaboration within the airport's free zone and cargo warehouses.
She noted that the event saw significant participation from government representatives, logistics associations, and international partners, including Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited and the Hong Kong Logistics Association.
This strong external interest signals a positive trajectory for the country's air cargo development.
The Cargo Network project is deemed crucial for enhancing Thailand's air freight system.
AOT's focus will be on cultivating a modern, secure, and efficient Air Cargo Ecosystem designed to support the burgeoning international freight business and adapt to shifts in the global economy.
A pivotal mechanism driving this ambitious project is the promotion of the Bulk Utilisation Programme (BUP). This programme is designed to significantly increase cargo handling capacity, accelerate the delivery of goods to aircraft, and ultimately contribute to a substantial reduction in long-term logistics costs for cargo operators.
AOT is currently supporting Thai operators in adopting the BUP system at Suvarnabhumi Airport's primary cargo terminals, which include the facilities managed by Thai Airways International Plc and WFS-PG Cargo Co Ltd.
The BUP model is an internationally recognised standard that has proven successful at leading airports globally, such as Hong Kong International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport.
By implementing this programme, AOT aims to elevate Suvarnabhumi's capabilities, enabling it to compete effectively on both a regional and global scale.
Furthermore, AOT plans to develop the vacant 58,000-square-metre plot of land next to Warehouse 4 at Suvarnabhumi Airport into the aforementioned Mixed-Use Logistics Centre.
This cutting-edge facility will be designed to accommodate the demands of modern logistics activities, including the burgeoning e-commerce sector and advanced smart logistics delivery systems.
This strategic development represents a vital step towards attracting international investors and firmly establishing Thailand as ASEAN's premier air logistics hub.