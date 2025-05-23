Suvarnabhumi Airport Unveils Major Expansion Bid for ASEAN Cargo Supremacy

Airports of Thailand (AOT) Plc has unveiled an ambitious strategy to transform Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) into the leading air logistics hub for the ASEAN region.

Central to this vision is the development of a new 58,000-square-metre Mixed-Use Logistics Centre situated adjacent to the existing Warehouse 4.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, Acting Senior Executive Vice President (Corporate Strategy) at AOT, recently presided over the launch of the "Cargo Network 2025" initiative, which aims to foster operational collaboration within the airport's free zone and cargo warehouses.

She noted that the event saw significant participation from government representatives, logistics associations, and international partners, including Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited and the Hong Kong Logistics Association.

This strong external interest signals a positive trajectory for the country's air cargo development.

The Cargo Network project is deemed crucial for enhancing Thailand's air freight system.