Airport congestion shifts traveller behaviour in recent years

Meanwhile, Airports of Thailand (AOT) reported its financial results for the first six months of the 2025 fiscal year (October 2024 – March 2025), recording aviation-related revenue of 18.18 billion baht—an increase of 17.82% year-on-year. Total revenue stood at 36.23 billion baht, up 5.98%, with a net profit of 10.39 billion baht.

Acting President Paweena Jariyathitipong stated that air traffic across AOT’s six airports—Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai—totalled 414,377 flights in the first half of fiscal 2025, up 12.90% from the previous year. Of these, 237,511 were international flights and 176,866 domestic flights.

Passenger numbers reached 68.42 million, marking an 11.76% increase, with 42.34 million international passengers and 26.08 million domestic passengers.

To establish itself as a key aviation hub in Southeast Asia, Paweena noted that AOT has implemented market stimulation and support initiatives to foster sustainable airline operations and improve regional connectivity.

AOT is also accelerating infrastructure development across its six airports to accommodate growing flight and passenger numbers.

Projects include expanding Suvarnabhumi Airport’s capacity by 15 million passengers per year by 2030 and upgrading Don Mueang Airport to handle 50 million passengers annually by 2033, up from the current 30 million.

Additionally, plans are underway to develop new international terminals at Chiang Mai and Phuket airports and to explore the construction of second airports in both locations—expected to drive business growth and strengthen Thailand’s aviation sector.

AOT has also embraced global aviation innovations and technology, such as the airport collaborative decision making (A-CDM) system, to optimise flight management and reduce delays.

New services include automated check-in, self-service baggage drop, and biometric facial scanning for boarding, streamlining passenger flow and reducing wait times.

Automated border control (ABC) has been introduced for e-passport holders, alongside full implementation of the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) from May 1, enhancing efficiency and supporting Thailand’s transition to a smart airport – smart immigration model.

Furthermore, AOT continues to develop commercial areas surrounding its six airports to secure long-term revenue, including the AOT Property Showcase, public-private partnerships (PPPs), ground handling services, cargo facilities, and the construction of junction buildings, car parks, and rail transport hubs at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.