U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City project to sign on June 18

Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the committee, said on Tuesday that the agreement will be signed with U-Tapao International Aviation (UTA). Following this, the EEC will issue a notice to proceed (NTP) to the contractor, officially marking the start of the construction phase.
He confirmed that construction will commence without waiting for the high-speed rail project connecting the three airports, which is currently undergoing contract revisions.
The EEC is also awaiting approval for additional investment incentives for the U-Tapao Aviation City project. These include allowing alcohol sales 24 hours a day, enabling tenants to operate around the clock. Restaurants, meanwhile, will be exempt from taxes.
Chula emphasised that these measures can proceed within the EEC framework, although discussions with the Finance Ministry are still required. He noted that over 80% of these discussions have been concluded and no major obstacles are expected.
Regarding the second runway, which has an investment value of 18.69 billion baht and has already been tendered by the Royal Thai Navy, Chula confirmed that Italian-Thai Development (ITD) won the bid. He added that if ITD fails to sign the contract, their bid guarantee will be forfeited.
He also addressed investment in U-Tapao’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, which remains pending Cabinet approval.The Cabinet isconsidering revoking Thai Airways International’s (THAI) investment rights, as the airline is no longer classified as a state enterprise.
If the MRO project is approved, the area will be opened up to private investors." THAI will still have the right to submit a proposal. Chula expressed optimism that such projects will help inject significant economic activity into Sattahip, Rayong and Chonburi.
Chula further stated that the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has submitted the revised contract for the high-speed rail project connecting the three airports to the Office of the Attorney General for legal review, which is expected to take approximately one month.
The contract will then be sent to Asia Era One, the private consortium that won the bid, for final consideration.
If approved, the project is expected to be presented to the EEC Board by June and proposed to the Cabinet by July 2025. Chula noted that the project has already missed its original timeline, which dates back to 2017.
The U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City project is valued at 218.70 billion baht, of which 194 billion baht will come from private sector investment. The development spans 6,500 rai and is expected to accommodate up to 60 million passengers annually by 2029. Construction will begin with Phase 1, comprising:
Airport terminal: A passenger terminal covering over 157,000 square metres, capable of handling more than 15.9 million passengers per year. It will feature two runways, each 3,500 metres long, capable of accommodating all aircraft sizes, with 60 aircraft stands.
Air cargo & logistics zone: Facilities to handle and distribute over one million tonnes of cargo per year.
Airport city: This will include a world-class shopping centre, MICE facilities, an indoor arena, hotels, a racetrack, restaurants, a medical tourism hub, a Formula One circuit, and an entertainment complex.
The project comprises four phases under a 50-year concession granted to UTA—a joint venture between Bangkok Airways, BTS Group Holdings, and Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction. Completion is expected by 2029.