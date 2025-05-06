U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City project to sign on June 18

The EEC is also awaiting approval for additional investment incentives for the U-Tapao Aviation City project. These include allowing alcohol sales 24 hours a day, enabling tenants to operate around the clock. Restaurants, meanwhile, will be exempt from taxes.

Chula emphasised that these measures can proceed within the EEC framework, although discussions with the Finance Ministry are still required. He noted that over 80% of these discussions have been concluded and no major obstacles are expected.

Regarding the second runway, which has an investment value of 18.69 billion baht and has already been tendered by the Royal Thai Navy, Chula confirmed that Italian-Thai Development (ITD) won the bid. He added that if ITD fails to sign the contract, their bid guarantee will be forfeited.

He also addressed investment in U-Tapao’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, which remains pending Cabinet approval.The Cabinet isconsidering revoking Thai Airways International’s (THAI) investment rights, as the airline is no longer classified as a state enterprise.

If the MRO project is approved, the area will be opened up to private investors." THAI will still have the right to submit a proposal. Chula expressed optimism that such projects will help inject significant economic activity into Sattahip, Rayong and Chonburi.