EEC chief ready for talks with co-investor on U-Tapao Airport development

The chief of Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) has expressed readiness to engage in discussions with U-Tapao International Aviation Co Ltd (UTA) regarding progress in construction of the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development project.

Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2025 without the need for contract amendments, while plans are underway to involve the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) in the construction of a high-speed rail tunnel.

EECO secretary-general Chula Sukmanop said on Thursday that his office was prepared to consult with UTA, the private co-investor in the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development project.

This substantial project encompasses over 6,500 rai (approximately 2,600 acres) within the EEC region, with a total infrastructure investment exceeding 290 billion baht. This announcement follows UTA's statement that it will proceed without waiting for the high-speed rail project connecting three airports.

"The development of both the U-Tapao Airport project and the high-speed railway should begin within the first half of 2025. Regarding the U-Tapao Airport development project, we will not need to amend the contract; it can be managed under the existing agreement, even if the private sector decides to reduce the project's scale in the initial phase," Chula said.

He acknowledged that the EECO understands the private sector's position, as they cannot fully advance the project without the high-speed rail link. Without construction of the high-speed rail project, passenger numbers at the airport may not meet projected targets.



