Thailand secures AIIB loan for U-Tapao Airport expansion amid U.S. scrutiny concerns

Academics have warned that while there are no current signs of pressure from the United States, the Thai government should be prepared to explain its rationale if questioned about why it chose to borrow from a bank in which China holds a major stake.

At its meeting on April 22, the Thai Cabinet approved a proposal for the Ministry of Finance to secure a loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) worth $423.05 million (approximately 13.89 billion baht) to fund the construction of a second runway at U-Tapao Airport in Rayong Province. This project is a key part of the airport’s infrastructure expansion and is integral to the future development of Thailand’s Eastern Aviation City.

However, U-Tapao Airport has long held strategic importance for the United States, having been used since the Cold War, during the Vietnam War, and for various missions in the region to this day. The airport’s location in the heart of Southeast Asia further underscores its strategic value.

Given that the AIIB is a bank where China holds over 30% of the shares, Thailand's decision to borrow from this source is drawing interest—especially during a time of heightened trade tensions and protectionist policies under the Trump-era influence still shaping global trade narratives.