Govt urged to declare U-Tapao, Eastern Aviation City duty-free zone

U-Tapao International Aviation Company (UTA) has urged the government to declare the U-Tapao International Airport and Eastern Aviation City a duty-free zone to attract private operators to invest in the 6,500-rai (1,040-hectare) mega-project in Rayong province.

UTA was set up by BBS Joint Venture Group after it won a bid for the U-Tapao International Airport and Eastern Aviation City development project in 2020. The group comprises Bangkok Airways, BTS Group Holdings, and Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways, said on Monday that making U-Tapao Airport a duty-free zone would promote services related to imports, exports, and goods-processing without the imposition of taxes, providing convenience to operators similar to airports of Hong Kong or Singapore.

He added that a duty-free zone at Eastern Aviation City would attract private investors in various commercial activities, including the future entertainment complexes with legal casinos, a plan that the Cabinet has recently approved in principle.