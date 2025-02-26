Development of U-Tapao Airport to proceed but on a smaller scale

Plans to expand U-Tapao Airport are being revised, with the project scaled back significantly due to ongoing delays with the high-speed rail link.

Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of U-Tapao International Aviation (UTA), confirmed that the development of the airport and the adjacent Eastern Aviation City will go ahead, but without waiting for the delayed Bangkok-Rayong high-speed train.

The 290-billion-baht project, located on a 6,500 rai site within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), will proceed despite the high-speed rail project’s uncertain future.

Keeree explained that the high-speed rail delays, now approaching five years, are impacting the airport’s development timeline. The project contract, which will mark its fifth anniversary on June 18, has been hampered by repeated revisions to the rail agreement, preventing key infrastructure construction from beginning.

