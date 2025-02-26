Development of U-Tapao Airport to proceed but on a smaller scale

Plans to expand U-Tapao Airport are being revised, with the project scaled back significantly due to ongoing delays with the high-speed rail link.
Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of U-Tapao International Aviation (UTA), confirmed that the development of the airport and the adjacent Eastern Aviation City will go ahead, but without waiting for the delayed Bangkok-Rayong high-speed train.
The 290-billion-baht project, located on a 6,500 rai site within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), will proceed despite the high-speed rail project’s uncertain future.
Keeree explained that the high-speed rail delays, now approaching five years, are impacting the airport’s development timeline. The project contract, which will mark its fifth anniversary on June 18, has been hampered by repeated revisions to the rail agreement, preventing key infrastructure construction from beginning.
“We’ve been waiting for nearly five years,” Keeree stated. “We can’t wait any longer. We could pursue legal action, or we can work with the EEC. We’ve chosen to collaborate, as litigation isn’t productive for anyone.”
UTA will now discuss revised plans with the EEC, with the project’s scope likely to be reduced by 40-50%. The passenger terminal, initially designed for 12 million annual passengers, may now only accommodate 5 million.
Plans for the 1,200-rai Eastern Aviation City, with an estimated value exceeding 600 billion baht, are also under review, pending clarification of government policy.
“We’re ready to proceed as soon as we have the necessary approvals,” Keeree added. “We urge the EEC to provide clarity as quickly as possible.”
Wirawat Panthawangkun, CEO of U-Tapao International Aviation, explained that the contract allows for revisions without formal amendments, offering more flexibility than the high-speed rail agreement.
He stressed that any changes will be justified and won’t fundamentally alter the contract’s core terms.
Wirawat highlighted the challenge posed by the delayed high-speed rail link, particularly regarding the planned tunnel beneath the passenger terminal. He called on the government to clarify its intentions for the rail project.
“If there’s no high-speed train, what benefits will the government offer?” he asked. “The EEC needs to define the project’s purpose: tourism, international passengers, or commuter traffic from Bangkok? These decisions have significant investment implications. Clarity on these points will allow us to proceed immediately.”
He also noted that EEC legislation allows for tax and non-tax incentives for investors, but further legislation from the Finance Ministry will be required.