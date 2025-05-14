CAAT, 106 airlines align on new passenger rights rules effective May 20

Sarun Benjanirat, deputy director general of CAAT, stated on Wednesday that the new regulation, which takes effect from May 20, significantly enhances protections for passengers. Previously applicable only to domestic flights, the scope has now been extended to cover international flights departing from Thailand.
The updated regulation includes comprehensive measures such as the provision of food, beverages, communication equipment, accommodation arrangements and compensation payments. It also outlines exceptions where airlines are exempt from compensation—such as adverse weather conditions, aircraft malfunctions, or other circumstances beyond the airline’s control.
In addition, the regulation introduces new protections for tarmac delays, ensuring proper care for passengers who are delayed while remaining onboard an aircraft on the ground.
Sarun emphasised that the purpose of the regulation is to ensure passengers are treated fairly and appropriately, while elevating service standards in Thailand’s aviation industry to meet international benchmarks. The regulation prioritises the rights and welfare of passengers.
“CAAT is confident that the effective enforcement of this regulation will help airlines establish clear, fair and transparent standards of passenger care, benefiting passengers and all stakeholders across the aviation sector,” he said.
Key provisions of the new regulation include:
For international flight delays exceeding two hours: Airlines must provide passengers with meals and beverages—or vouchers for meals and beverages—appropriate to the time of day and the duration of the delay, at no additional cost. Airlines must also offer means of communication, such as access to telephones or email, as necessary and without charge.
For international flight delays exceeding five hours: In addition to the above, airlines are required to pay compensation of 1,500 baht in cash to affected passengers, arrange overnight accommodation with transport if required, and offer passengers the option to either receive a full refund or a credit shell for future travel if they choose not to continue their journey.