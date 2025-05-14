CAAT, 106 airlines align on new passenger rights rules effective May 20

Sarun Benjanirat, deputy director general of CAAT, stated on Wednesday that the new regulation, which takes effect from May 20, significantly enhances protections for passengers. Previously applicable only to domestic flights, the scope has now been extended to cover international flights departing from Thailand.

The updated regulation includes comprehensive measures such as the provision of food, beverages, communication equipment, accommodation arrangements and compensation payments. It also outlines exceptions where airlines are exempt from compensation—such as adverse weather conditions, aircraft malfunctions, or other circumstances beyond the airline’s control.

In addition, the regulation introduces new protections for tarmac delays, ensuring proper care for passengers who are delayed while remaining onboard an aircraft on the ground.