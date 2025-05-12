Thailand sets new rules to protect air passengers\' rights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced new passenger protection regulations under Civil Aviation Board Notification No. 101, which will come into effect on May 20, 2025.

The rules, approved by the Civil Aviation Board chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, are designed to enhance the rights of passengers on both domestic and international scheduled flights.

Under the new regulations, airlines must provide support and compensation for international flight delays or cancellations without prior notice, especially when passengers have already arrived at the airport.

For Delays Over 2 Hours:

Airlines must offer complimentary food and beverages or coupons appropriate to the time of day and length of the delay.

Airlines must provide free communication tools, such as access to phone calls or email.