Thailand sets new rules to protect air passengers\' rights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced new passenger protection regulations under Civil Aviation Board Notification No. 101, which will come into effect on May 20, 2025.
The rules, approved by the Civil Aviation Board chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, are designed to enhance the rights of passengers on both domestic and international scheduled flights.
Under the new regulations, airlines must provide support and compensation for international flight delays or cancellations without prior notice, especially when passengers have already arrived at the airport.
For Delays Over 2 Hours:
Airlines must offer complimentary food and beverages or coupons appropriate to the time of day and length of the delay.
Airlines must provide free communication tools, such as access to phone calls or email.
For Delays Over 5 Hours:
In addition to the above, airlines must:
Compensate passengers with THB1,500 in cash, or an equivalent in credit shells, travel vouchers, frequent flyer miles, or other forms of equal value, within 14 days of the incident.
Provide accommodation and transfers if an overnight stay is required.
Offer passengers the option to cancel their journey and receive a full refund, or alternative forms of compensation such as travel credit or vouchers.
For Delays Over 10 Hours:
Airlines are required to provide the same support as for delays over 2 and 5 hours, including complimentary meals, beverages, and communication tools. In addition, airlines must:
Immediately offer passengers the following options:
Cash compensation, to be paid within 14 days from the date of the incident, based on flight distance:
THB2,000 for flights not exceeding 1,500 kilometres
THB3,500 for flights between 1,500–3,500 kilometres
THB4,500 for flights over 3,500 kilometres
Or Compensation in alternative forms such as credit shells for future travel, travel vouchers, frequent flyer miles, or other equivalent substitutes, with a value no less than the cash amount, to be provided within 14 days.
Provide hotel accommodation and ground transportation if an overnight stay is required.
If a passenger chooses not to continue their journey, the airline must immediately offer all of the following options for the passenger to consider:
A full refund of the airfare and any additional fees paid, or compensation in the form of credit for future travel (credit shell), travel vouchers, frequent flyer miles, or other equivalent substitutes.
A change of flight to the originally booked destination or to a nearby destination.
Alternative transportation to the original destination or a nearby location is deemed reasonable.
In Case of International Flight Cancellations or Denied Boarding:
Passengers are entitled to the same level of compensation as with delays over 10 hours, unless:
The airline notifies passengers at least 7 days in advance, or notification is given within 7 days, but an alternate flight is provided within 3 hours of the original departure time, or the cancellation is due to unforeseeable and unavoidable circumstances despite appropriate measures taken by the airline.
Updated Compensation for Domestic Flights:
For domestic flight issues, compensation has also increased:
Delays over 5 hours: from THB600 to THB1,200
Cancellations: from THB1,200 to THB1,500
Airlines may also offer credit shells, travel vouchers, or mileage points instead of cash, provided they are of equal or greater value. These do not apply in force majeure or unavoidable situations.
Tarmac Delay Protections:
For delays where passengers are kept on the aircraft while it's still on the ground (tarmac delays), airlines must:
Provide adequate ventilation, temperature control, access to restrooms, and urgent medical care if needed.
Allow passengers to disembark if the delay exceeds 3 hours without a confirmed take-off time, unless doing so poses a safety or air traffic control risk.
The CAAT emphasises that Notification No. 101 marks a significant step in raising passenger protection standards in Thailand's aviation industry. CAAT will work closely with airlines and the public to ensure awareness and compliance for the benefit of all travellers.