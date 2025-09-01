AOT, Thailand Post join hands to develop logistics management platform for Suvarnabhumi

The Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand Post Co Ltd to develop a comprehensive platform to manage air parcel and cargo logistics at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
Paweena Jariyathitipong, acting managing director of AOT, said AOT chose Thailand Post as its partner because of its expertise in last-mile delivery services. She noted that Thailand Post also has the necessary resources for logistics operations, making the cooperation beneficial for enhancing AOT’s air cargo services at Suvarnabhumi.
Thailand Post CEO Dhanant Subhadrabandhu said the cooperation would focus on the development of an Airport Cargo Community Systems (ACS) platform.
The ACS platform will integrate all air transport services, covering every sector from importers and exporters to airlines, land transport operators, customs offices and other partners.
Dhanant added that the partnership would also pave the way for new logistics innovations, such as truck slot management and smart backhaul trucking.
According to Dhanant, these innovations would improve efficiency in truck slot management, reducing the need for empty runs and helping to lower carbon emissions.
The ACS platform will also feature functions for matching trucks and goods, using AI and machine learning to analyse transport routes, cutting both time and costs.
Paweena said the cooperation with Thailand Post would support AOT’s goal of developing Suvarnabhumi Airport into a regional aviation hub.
She added that demand for air cargo services at Suvarnabhumi continues to rise.
During fiscal 2024 (October 2023–September 2024), Suvarnabhumi handled 1.33 million tonnes of goods, a 20% increase from the previous year. In the first 10 months of fiscal 2025 (October 2024–July 2025), cargo shipments reached 1.25 million tonnes, up 10.9% year on year.