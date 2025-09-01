AOT, Thailand Post join hands to develop logistics management platform for Suvarnabhumi

MoU signed to boost logistics efficiency

The Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand Post Co Ltd to develop a comprehensive platform to manage air parcel and cargo logistics at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, acting managing director of AOT, said AOT chose Thailand Post as its partner because of its expertise in last-mile delivery services. She noted that Thailand Post also has the necessary resources for logistics operations, making the cooperation beneficial for enhancing AOT’s air cargo services at Suvarnabhumi.

Airport Cargo Community Systems platform

Thailand Post CEO Dhanant Subhadrabandhu said the cooperation would focus on the development of an Airport Cargo Community Systems (ACS) platform.