Suvarnabhumi ranks 7th among top global air connectivity hubs

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has announced that Suvarnabhumi Airport has been ranked among the top 10 hub airports globally for air connectivity in 2024.
The ranking was compiled by the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and Middle East (ACI APAC&MID) in collaboration with global consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Released in May 2025, the list places Suvarnabhumi in 7th position among the world’s leading hub airports for connectivity leadership.
The evaluation considered several factors, including network scale and frequency, the economic weight of the airport’s home country, and the overall quality and efficiency of passenger connections.
Suvarnabhumi’s inclusion in the top 10 reflects its growing role as a major aviation gateway to ASEAN and a key travel hub in the Asia-Pacific region.
AOT reaffirmed its commitment to continuously improve the airport’s management and development.
The company aims to enhance both service quality and connectivity efficiency to meet the evolving needs of global travellers, while strengthening Thailand’s long-term competitiveness in the global tourism and economic landscape.