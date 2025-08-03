Suvarnabhumi ranks 7th among top global air connectivity hubs

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has announced that Suvarnabhumi Airport has been ranked among the top 10 hub airports globally for air connectivity in 2024.

The ranking was compiled by the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and Middle East (ACI APAC&MID) in collaboration with global consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Released in May 2025, the list places Suvarnabhumi in 7th position among the world’s leading hub airports for connectivity leadership.