Loy Krathong Festival Confirmed to Proceed Across Thailand, But With Solemn Tone

Government permits nationwide water festival but asks organisers to reduce musical and light-and-sound displays to honour the royal grace of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
The Thai government has confirmed that the ancient Loy Krathong festival will take place as scheduled this year, but with a request that organisers ensure all celebrations maintain a respectful and solemn atmosphere.
Airin Phanrit, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced today that no nationwide ban has been imposed on the festival, which falls on Wednesday, 5 November 2025.
However, communities are being asked to scale back overtly festive activities, such as live music and elaborate light-and-sound shows.
The spokesperson stressed that the purpose of the annual tradition—to conserve and promote Thai culture and the communities connected to waterways—remains vital.
The modifications are intended to show respect for the royal grace of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
In line with this direction, the government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have adapted the format of major events, including the "Vijit Chao Phraya 2025" tourism promotion, which is scheduled from 9 November to 23 December 2025.
Under the new theme, "Light of Siam, Mother of the Land," which commemorates Her Majesty’s royal duties, fireworks displays will be replaced by drone shows that convey mourning and respect.
The overall lighting scheme will also be lowered to project a more modest and dignified tone.
Furthermore, during the New Year's Eve period, the public will be encouraged to participate in the "Candlelight of the Land" event, where they will light candles to express loyalty and make merit.
The government affirms that all activities will be conducted with appropriate solemnity.
The government invites both citizens and tourists to take part in the Loy Krathong celebrations and has requested the cooperation of all attendees to show respect during this time, thereby upholding Thailand's cultural heritage in a meaningful manner. Further details can be found on the TAT websites.