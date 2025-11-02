Loy Krathong Festival Confirmed to Proceed Across Thailand, But With Solemn Tone

Government permits nationwide water festival but asks organisers to reduce musical and light-and-sound displays to honour the royal grace of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The Thai government has confirmed that the ancient Loy Krathong festival will take place as scheduled this year, but with a request that organisers ensure all celebrations maintain a respectful and solemn atmosphere.

Airin Phanrit, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced today that no nationwide ban has been imposed on the festival, which falls on Wednesday, 5 November 2025.

However, communities are being asked to scale back overtly festive activities, such as live music and elaborate light-and-sound shows.

The spokesperson stressed that the purpose of the annual tradition—to conserve and promote Thai culture and the communities connected to waterways—remains vital.

The modifications are intended to show respect for the royal grace of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.