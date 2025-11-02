Thailand Elevates Loi Krathong in Ayutthaya with Grand Memorial Festival

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosts 'Maha Loi Krathong' (Grand Loi Krathong) at the ancient capital, blending traditional floating lanterns with a commemorative tribute to the Queen Mother.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to transform the historic city of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya into the stage for a spectacular and reverent rendition of the annual Loi Krathong festival.
Dubbed "Maha Loi Krathong @Ayutthaya," the five-day event, running from 2 to 6 November 2025 at Wat Phra Ram, aims to both preserve the cherished tradition of floating decorative krathongs and to commemorate the royal grace of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
TAT, in partnership with local provincial and cultural agencies, has strategically designed the festival to achieve international recognition, positioning it as a world-class cultural destination that attracts foreign tourists.
The event’s format has been respectfully adapted to feature elements of condolence and tribute towards Her Majesty.
Visitors to the historical park can expect a blend of somber respect and vibrant cultural displays:
Royal Tribute: Designated areas will be set up for the public to pay their respects, alongside exhibitions highlighting the extensive royal duties of The Queen Mother. The event will feature a mass candle-lighting ceremony in her honour.
Star-Studded Procession: The dazzling Nopphamat Queen Procession will be led by Opal Suchata, Miss World 2025 and Thailand’s Tourism Ambassador, alongside popular actors Jaja Primrata and Big Sarut.
Modern Meets Ancient: Spectacles will include drone light formations and traditional fireworks celebrating the monarchy, as well as AI photo booths where visitors can try on traditional Thai attire.
Rare Arts: The stage will host hard-to-find cultural performances, including Khon (masked dance), Nang Yai (shadow puppet theatre), and sets featuring Royal Compositions played by renowned artists like Gun Napat and Koh Mr Saxman.
D.I.Y. Activities: Tourists can engage in workshops to make traditional crafts, such as small krathongs from natural materials and black ribbon pins used as symbols of respect.
The event is free of charge and open to the public from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM daily. On the main Loi Krathong Day (5 November 2025), the hours will be extended until 11:00 PM.
Organisers have requested that all attendees observe a respectful dress code, asking visitors to wear mourning attire, polite-coloured clothing, or a black ribbon as a gesture of condolence and respect.