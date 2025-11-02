Thailand Elevates Loi Krathong in Ayutthaya with Grand Memorial Festival

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosts 'Maha Loi Krathong' (Grand Loi Krathong) at the ancient capital, blending traditional floating lanterns with a commemorative tribute to the Queen Mother.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to transform the historic city of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya into the stage for a spectacular and reverent rendition of the annual Loi Krathong festival.

Dubbed "Maha Loi Krathong @Ayutthaya," the five-day event, running from 2 to 6 November 2025 at Wat Phra Ram, aims to both preserve the cherished tradition of floating decorative krathongs and to commemorate the royal grace of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

TAT, in partnership with local provincial and cultural agencies, has strategically designed the festival to achieve international recognition, positioning it as a world-class cultural destination that attracts foreign tourists.

The event’s format has been respectfully adapted to feature elements of condolence and tribute towards Her Majesty.