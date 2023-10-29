Bangkok enforces strict safety measures for Halloween, Loy Krathong

The measures will also apply to Loy Krathong. Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the BMA was committed to ensuring public safety during Halloween and Loy Kratong.

He said all steps are being taken to address potential fire hazards, ensuring the availability of clear fire exits, combating drug-related issues, and monitoring commercial activities.

Loy Krathong this year is expected to draw more people due to a surge in tourism and will also see stringent measures in place, primarily in terms of crowd management.

Measures to regulate the flow of people will be applied at all popular Loy Krathong destinations such as Wat Arun, Khlong Phaya Thai, and Rama 8 Bridge.

Deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej said entertainment venues will be instructed to refrain from using fireworks and must ensure fire exits and fire extinguishers are in proper working order.

District offices will also inspect the condition of narrow alleyways and event areas to prevent any potential hazards. On the night of the festivities, dedicated teams will patrol these areas to regulate crowds and prevent overcrowding.

The BMA will also inspect entertainment equipment and piers, ensuring they can withstand the weight of crowds. Last year, four or five piers were closed to ensure the safety of festivalgoers.

Event spaces will also be checked to see if they can accommodate crowds without them being crushed.