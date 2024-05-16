Tourism event on May 29 to focus on innovation and sustainability

On Thursday, the company’s managing director, Ekthana Faisaikram, said the “Innovation Tourism & Hospitality for Sustainability” will be held at Swissôtel Bangkok Ratchada from 4pm to 8pm and will feature an inspiring exploration of innovation trends and growth opportunities in the tourism and service industry towards sustainability.
“Several agencies will share insights about strategies, trends, challenges and innovation in sustainable tourism, such as the Swiss Embassy, Switzerland Tourism, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, Thai Hotel Association, Absolute Hotel Services Group and Lufthansa Group,” he explained.
He said the networking session from 6.20pm would allow participants to network with industry leaders and create growth opportunities in the tourism sector.
Challenges on sustainable tourism
Ekthana noted that unlike big operators, small hotel operators were facing difficulties in adopting sustainable practices, such as installing solar panels and implementing zero-waste management to reduce environmental impact.
“Lack of digital literacy also posed a challenge for small operators in sustainable tourism development as many travellers prefer using travel applications to book their accommodation,” he said.
He said travellers also focus on safe travel, clean foods and locals who can interact with them.
Due to differences in time zones, some travellers call for check-in and meals at the hotel anytime, he added.
Collaboration for sustainable tourism
To meet the changing preferences of travellers, Ekthana said hotel operators and relevant agencies can follow Switzerland’s strategy to collaborate on sustainable tourism development.
“Hotel operators in each city of Switzerland have launched a travel application to help foreign visitors look for nearby accommodation,” he explained.
He said it would be great if the Tourism Authority of Thailand would help local agencies with travel application development.
Local agencies can also collaborate on other issues, such as setting up solar panels, procuring ingredients and sharing customers’ preferences, he said.
“The government can take part in accelerating sustainable tourism development, such as offering subsidies to hotel operators who have commitment to the development,” he added.
Those interested can register to attend this event without charges at the website: www.bangkokbiznews.com/tourismandhospitality or contact 02 338 3000 press 1 for more information.