Tourism event on May 29 to focus on innovation and sustainability

On Thursday, the company’s managing director, Ekthana Faisaikram, said the “Innovation Tourism & Hospitality for Sustainability” will be held at Swissôtel Bangkok Ratchada from 4pm to 8pm and will feature an inspiring exploration of innovation trends and growth opportunities in the tourism and service industry towards sustainability.

“Several agencies will share insights about strategies, trends, challenges and innovation in sustainable tourism, such as the Swiss Embassy, Switzerland Tourism, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, Thai Hotel Association, Absolute Hotel Services Group and Lufthansa Group,” he explained.

He said the networking session from 6.20pm would allow participants to network with industry leaders and create growth opportunities in the tourism sector.