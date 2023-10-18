TAT plans tourism promotional events in Q4 to draw 7 million visitors

This would include exciting countdown events, hoping to attract foreign tourists and sustain the momentum into the first and second quarters of next year. Key events include the Chinese New Year and Songkran festivals.

The TAT has proposed a budget of 600 million baht to conduct marketing, public relations, and hold festival events both domestically and internationally during this high season. They plan to execute these initiatives through four projects, expecting to generate tourism revenue of not less than 31.66 billion baht. The main events are part of the Thailand festival experience, which will be scattered across all five regions, and will need a budget of 200 million baht. The aim is to generate at least 1.1 billion baht in revenue.

The proposal is being timed to ensure provisions are made in the draft Budget Act for fiscal year 2024, which is still under preparation.

The four proposed projects are:

▪︎ Amazing Thailand passport privileges: Needs a budget of 150 million baht. The expected outcome is to enhance Thailand's image as a shopping destination and woo new customers from foreign markets, boosting tourism.

▪︎ Thailand festival experience in five regions: Needs a budget of 200 million baht. The expected outcome is to generate revenue of not less than 1.1 billion baht.

▪︎ Marketing and public relations: Needs a budget of 150 million baht. The expected outcome is to gain revenue of 30 billion baht from global markets on all continents.

▪︎ The link local to global: Needs a budget of 100 million baht. The expected outcome is to generate revenue of not less than 560 million baht.