AIS collaborates with partners to host a forum elevating Thai Creators

AIS organizes the Global Creator Culture Summit, featuring world-renowned Professor David Craig, a leading social media scholar from the United States. The event unveils global coach growth figures, emphasizing the communication context in the new world. It gathers ecosystem partners and top Thai Creator, revealing inspiration, secret formulas, and tips to foster creator into professions capable of sustainable and robust growth.

Mr. Pratthana Leelapanang, Chief Consumer Business Officer at AIS said “As the developers of the country's digital infrastructure, apart from the goal of delivering experiences and technologies to Thai customers and people, we are also ready to support various tools and connect knowledge and skills for all types of entrepreneurs in line with the Ecosystem Economy. This includes particularly supporting Content Creators, who are crucial drivers of the economy, society, culture, and serve as focal points for global context changes from every angle. This is the rationale behind organizing the "Global Creator Culture Summit", where besides the privilege of hosting esteemed global scholars like Professor David Craig, one of the world's leading social media scholars from the United States, to provide valuable insights for Thai Content Creators, we have also invited top Thai Content Creators and stakeholders involved in driving Thailand's Creator Culture ecosystem to exchange ideas on this platform.”