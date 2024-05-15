Upskilling its workforce for a future ready Thailand

As Thailand moves towards becoming an upper-middle-income nation, the demand for skilled professionals has become increasingly urgent. A robust pipeline of high-quality professionals is key to align Thailand’s workforce with the needs of global organisations and the international labour market.

Recognising this need, Singapore Management University (SMU) established the SMU Overseas Centre Bangkok (OCB) in 2023 with support and guidance of SMU Board of Trustees, in particular Khun Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of Frasers Property Limited, and the SMU International Advisory Council (Thailand), chaired by Mr Chartsiri Sophonpanich, President of Bangkok Bank.

A premier university in Asia, SMU is internationally known for its world-class research and distinguished teaching. It was established in 2000 to generate leading-edge research with global impact and to produce broad-based, creative and entrepreneurial leaders for the knowledge-based economy. The university is also known for its highly interactive, collaborative and project-based approach to learning.

Through Overseas Centre Bangkok, SMU hopes to strengthen ties with the Thai academic, business and industry communities by facilitating knowledge exchange, forging partnerships, fostering research collaborations, and supporting professional development. OCB’s Centre Director, Ms Celine Kuok says, “In collaboration with industry partners, professional and government bodies, via our professional and continuing education training and upskilling programmes, we hope to contribute to the areas of human capital development and training to meet the skills gaps required in Thailand.”