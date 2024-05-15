Thaksin only wants peace at Thai-Myanmar border: Paetongtarn

Thaksin recently met representatives of the Kachin National Organisation and the National Unity Government to try and resolve the ongoing armed conflict in Thailand’s western neighbour, according to a VOA Burmese report on May 6.

After the meeting, Thaksin reportedly met leaders of the Shan State Reconstruction Council and Shan State Army, VOA Burmese added.

The former PM’s action has been criticised by several parties in Thailand, prompting the House committee on national security and border affairs to launch an investigation.

Responding to committee chairman Rangsiman Rome’s comment that Thaksin’s actions may cause confusion over Thailand’s international policy as he holds no position in the government, Paetongtarn said Thaksin “only acted as a Thai citizen who is concerned about his country”.

“Even after living abroad for 17 years, he still cares about Thai people, and wants to do whatever he can to help,” Paetongtarn said.

She went on to say that although Thaksin has no current position in the government, he still has personal relationships with Myanmar’s ethnic groups and military that he built while cracking down on cross-border drug gangs during his term as Thai PM (2001-2006).