Stolen artefacts due to arrive home on May 20

She said the Cabinet has appointed the Fine Arts Department to retrieve those artefacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and bring them back to the National Museum Bangkok.
The artefacts slated for repatriation are a bronze statue of the Hindu god Shiva adorned in regalia, also known as the “Golden Boy”, and a bronze statue of a seated woman with hands raised above her head.
These artefacts, both dating back 900 to 1,000 years, are among several others that have been taken from Thailand unlawfully.
“The Standing Shiva or Golden Boy is an important artefact [for Thailand] as there is clear evidence that the artefact was taken from Prasat Ban Yang ruins in Buri Ram’s Lahan Sai district,” Kenika said.
She said Thailand is following up on the repatriation of 35 artefacts, including 32 sculptures, one standing Buddha statue from Sap Champa ancient city in Lopburi, and two boundary stones from Mueang Fa Daet Song Yang ancient city in Kalasin.
The country also plans to reclaim more artefacts, such as a Dvaravati-style Buddha head from Germany, a Sukhothai-style stucco sculpture from Belgium, Thai stone age tools from the US and artefacts from Australia.
The committee charged with following up on Thai artefacts will collaborate with the US law enforcement agency, Homeland Security Investigations, to reclaim seven artefacts taken from Si Thep ancient town in Phetchabun as soon as possible, she added.