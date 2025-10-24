Yi Peng Festival in Chiang Mai 2025 to be held on November 4-6

Yi Peng Chiang Mai 2025 - The Yi Peng Festival will be held in Chiang Mai from November 4-6, 2025. Check out the activities and schedule for the grand lantern parade, a highlight not to miss.

The Chiang Mai Municipality is preparing for a grand celebration of the Yi Peng tradition from November 4-6, 2025, under the theme "A Heritage of Nopburi: Preserving Wisdom and Culture, Lanna Yi Peng to the World." The event will take place at various locations, including Thapae Gate Plaza, Thapae Road, the Chiang Mai City Hall, Mae Kha Canal, and Si Khong Pier. Here are the key details of the event and the scheduled grand lantern procession.



Yi Peng Chiang Mai 2025 - When and Where:

Dates: November 4-6, 2025

Locations: Thapae Gate Plaza, Thapae Road - Chiang Mai City Hall, Mae Kha Canal, Si Khong Pier



Highlights of the Yi Peng Chiang Mai 2025 Festival: