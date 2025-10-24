Yi Peng Festival in Chiang Mai 2025 to be held on November 4-6

Chiang Mai's Yi Peng Festival 2025 will take place from November 4-6, featuring lantern parades, beauty contests, and cultural performances

Yi Peng Chiang Mai 2025 - The Yi Peng Festival will be held in Chiang Mai from November 4-6, 2025. Check out the activities and schedule for the grand lantern parade, a highlight not to miss.

The Chiang Mai Municipality is preparing for a grand celebration of the Yi Peng tradition from November 4-6, 2025, under the theme "A Heritage of Nopburi: Preserving Wisdom and Culture, Lanna Yi Peng to the World." The event will take place at various locations, including Thapae Gate Plaza, Thapae Road, the Chiang Mai City Hall, Mae Kha Canal, and Si Khong Pier. Here are the key details of the event and the scheduled grand lantern procession.


Yi Peng Chiang Mai 2025 - When and Where:

  • Dates: November 4-6, 2025
  • Locations: Thapae Gate Plaza, Thapae Road - Chiang Mai City Hall, Mae Kha Canal, Si Khong Pier

Highlights of the Yi Peng Chiang Mai 2025 Festival:

  • Watch the grand lantern procession competing for the royal cup.
  • Participate in the Yi Peng beauty pageant.
  • Join the Yi Peng children's beauty contest.
  • View the Lanna Yi Peng lantern display, banana leaf-crafted lanterns, and Lanna archway booths.
  • Enjoy a multimedia light and sound show along the Ping River.
  • Experience the "Happiness by the River" activities at the longest riverside pier.
  • Enjoy contemporary cultural performances on the cultural streets.


When is the Grand Lantern Parade at Yi Peng Chiang Mai 2025?

  • Date: November 6, 2025
  • Time: From 7:00 PM onwards
  • This year, the grand lantern parade will feature 31 lanterns, including one from the Chiang Mai Municipality, five sponsored lanterns, and 25 contest entries. The procession will move from Thapae Gate Plaza to Chiang Mai City Hall.

Highlights of the 2025 Yi Peng Grand Lantern Parade:

  • Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe Thailand 2022, will join the parade on the Chiang Mai Municipality's grand lantern float.
  • an Chonnikan Supittayaporn, Miss Thailand 2023, and Dr. Minna Kaewthip Kaewthip Noranithiwan, Miss Chiang Mai 2024, along with Kanya Sirikanya Khamkoon, Miss Chiang Mai 2025, will also join the float.


