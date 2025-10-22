Doi Inthanon sees Thailand’s first chill at 9°C as Chiang Mai welcomes early winter breeze

Thailand’s Meteorological Department announced that the country will officially enter the winter season on October 23, about a week later than usual. As rainfall across the North continues to decline, temperatures have begun to drop by 1-2°C, especially along mountain ranges and high-altitude areas.

This morning (October 22), the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai, reported temperatures as low as 9°C at the summit and 12°C at the Kew Mae Pan Viewpoint. Thick fog covered the route from Kew Mae Pan to the peak, creating a cool, misty atmosphere for early visitors.

Tourists were delighted to experience the first single-digit temperature of the season, signalling the long-awaited arrival of winter — and the beginning of the North’s peak tourism period.

In downtown Chiang Mai, temperatures dropped to 22-23°C this morning, with clear skies and a gentle cold breeze. From above, fog could be seen blanketing several districts, including San Sai, Doi Saket, and the scenic routes leading up to Doi Suthep and Doi Pui, where tourist activity has begun to pick up as visitors enjoy the crisp morning weather.