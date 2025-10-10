Thailand's Doi Inthanon Plunges to 11∘C as Cold Snap Arrives Early

Holidaymakers are flocking to Thailand's highest peak, Doi Inthanon, after an unexpected cold snap saw temperatures plummet to a frosty 11∘C on Thursday.
The early arrival of the chill, coupled with thick, persistent fog, has delighted tourists looking to get away ahead of a planned long weekend.
Chiang Mai is officially experiencing the cold earlier than anticipated. On Thursday, 10 October 2025, the temperature at the summit of Doi Inthanon dropped rapidly, creating what the authorities termed a 'heaven for fog lovers.'
The weather conditions met the criteria for a cold spell and were considered a thrilling way to start the season for those who travelled up the mountain.
The cold air was not isolated to the peak, spreading across key points in the national park. The latest temperature recordings reported by the local authorities were:
The air quality remains excellent, and traffic flow is currently smooth. However, due to the persistent and heavy fog, drivers are being urged to exercise extra caution on the mountain roads.
Weather Forecast
The Northern Meteorological Centre of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a forecast for today, stating that while the region still faces a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms due to the lingering monsoon trough, the significant dip in mountain temperatures is a clear indication of winter's early approach.
The city of Chiang Mai itself is forecast to have a minimum temperature of 24∘C and a maximum of 35∘C, with easterly winds at 5−15 kilometres per hour. The early onset of cold weather in the highlands is expected to make this year's tourism season particularly busy for the province.