Thailand's Doi Inthanon Plunges to 11∘C as Cold Snap Arrives Early

Holidaymakers are flocking to Thailand's highest peak, Doi Inthanon, after an unexpected cold snap saw temperatures plummet to a frosty 11∘C on Thursday.

The early arrival of the chill, coupled with thick, persistent fog, has delighted tourists looking to get away ahead of a planned long weekend.

Chiang Mai is officially experiencing the cold earlier than anticipated. On Thursday, 10 October 2025, the temperature at the summit of Doi Inthanon dropped rapidly, creating what the authorities termed a 'heaven for fog lovers.'

The weather conditions met the criteria for a cold spell and were considered a thrilling way to start the season for those who travelled up the mountain.

The cold air was not isolated to the peak, spreading across key points in the national park. The latest temperature recordings reported by the local authorities were:

Doi Inthanon Peak: Lowest temperature 11∘C

Kew Mae Pan: Lowest temperature 14∘C

Doi Inthanon National Park Office (Km 31, Ban Khun Klang): Lowest temperature 18∘C

The air quality remains excellent, and traffic flow is currently smooth. However, due to the persistent and heavy fog, drivers are being urged to exercise extra caution on the mountain roads.