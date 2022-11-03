What you need to know about Chiang Mai’s magnificent Yi Peng Lantern Fest

On Monday, an opening prayer ceremony will be held at the shrine and white pagoda in front of Chiang Mai City Municipality. There will also be a ceremony at Sri Khong pier in which people “apologise” to the Ping River.

In the evening, a ceremony launching the Yi Peng festival will commence with several exciting activities, including a Lanna-style lantern competition and contests to crown a Mister and a Miss Yi Peng.

On Tuesday, Loy Krathong Day, a Tang Tham Luang ceremony will be held, in which Buddhists gather to listen to a grand sermon on the last life of the Bodhisattva at Wat Si Don Chai.

A krathong competition, with colourful floats made from banana leaves and flowers, will also sail ahead, along with the Yi Peng kid contest.

Meanwhile, a Lanna-style lantern parade competition will take to the road from a square at Tha Phae Gate to the Chiang Mai City Municipality Office.

Wednesday will see a luk thung singing contest featuring dancers at the office.

In the evening, a krathong parade competition gets underway, with an award for the biggest and most attractive public float being presented at night.

