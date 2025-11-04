Loy Krathong 2025 to generate 6.54 billion baht in tourism revenue

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) predicts that the 2025 Loy Krathong Festival will see 1.91 million domestic trips, generating 6.54 billion baht in revenue.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, stated that the average hotel occupancy rate during the festival is expected to be 65%, with 41% of bookings made by Thai tourists.
The top five regions expected to see the highest number of visitors are:
Revenue from Thai visitors is forecasted as follows:
The TAT is supporting the “Maha Loy Krathong” celebrations in Sukhothai and Ayutthaya, with additional activities in Bangkok, Samut Songkhram, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Roi Et. An estimated 430,600 visitors are expected to attend, generating 2.05 billion baht in revenue, with an occupancy rate of 73%.
In light of the mourning period, fireworks and large-scale entertainment will be excluded from the events. Instead, the focus will be on traditional cultural performances, honouring the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
Key supporting factors include the Let’s Go Halves Plus scheme, which is expected to stimulate spending. However, high living costs and household debt remain obstacles to further growth in the tourism sector.
Additionally, some provinces—such as Surat Thani, Satun, Ubon Ratchathani, Kalasin, and Surin—will not be hosting festivities, which may limit the spread of tourism and spending across the country.