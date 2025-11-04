Increased safety checks across all ports for Loy Krathong

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, announced that the Marine Department has coordinated with both public and private sectors to ensure the safety and convenience of water transport for the Loy Krathong Festival 2025, which falls on Wednesday, November 5.

The festival is expected to draw large crowds of locals and tourists to participate in traditional activities along major piers, such as Saphan Phut Pier, Rama 8 Bridge Pier, Asiatique Pier, and Icon Siam Pier. The Marine Department has developed a safety plan and issued advisories to regulate boat traffic and remind all vessels to exercise caution on the water during the festival.