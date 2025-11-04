Increased safety checks across all ports for Loy Krathong

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, announced that the Marine Department has coordinated with both public and private sectors to ensure the safety and convenience of water transport for the Loy Krathong Festival 2025, which falls on Wednesday, November 5.
The festival is expected to draw large crowds of locals and tourists to participate in traditional activities along major piers, such as Saphan Phut Pier, Rama 8 Bridge Pier, Asiatique Pier, and Icon Siam Pier. The Marine Department has developed a safety plan and issued advisories to regulate boat traffic and remind all vessels to exercise caution on the water during the festival.
Kritphet Chaichuay, Director-General of the Marine Department, stated that the department has conducted thorough inspections of piers along the Chao Phraya River to ensure the readiness of passenger piers and water traffic management. The Marine Department has issued a directive to temporarily close seven piers to ensure safety during the event. These piers include Spicy Pier, Wat Aowut Pier, Kue Kanun Nursing College Pier, Wat Krehabodi Pier, Sathorn Pier, Northern Express Boat Pier at Wat Jaeng Ron, and Northern Customs Pier.
These measures are part of a broader initiative to maintain safety and order during the Loy Krathong celebrations, ensuring that people can enjoy the festivities without compromising their safety on the waterways.