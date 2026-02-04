Thai and Saudi Ministers Forge ‘Two-Way’ Investment Corridor at Davos

Deputy PM Ekniti and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih target automotive, healthcare, and Islamic finance to deepen bilateral economic ties.

The burgeoning economic relationship between Thailand and Saudi Arabia reached a new milestone at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas met with his Saudi counterpart, Khalid Al-Falih, to formalise a "Two-way Investment Corridor" designed to facilitate cross-border capital flows and industrial collaboration.

Tangible Industrial Progress

Speaking from Switzerland, Ekniti highlighted that the restoration of diplomatic ties has already yielded significant industrial ventures.

Several major Thai firms are currently spearheading projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including:

Fortune Parts Industry PLC: Constructing a dedicated production facility for Electric Vehicle (EV) components.

Saha Farms Co., Ltd: Partnering with the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) on poultry processing.

Sanden Intercool (Thailand) PLC: Developing a manufacturing base for commercial refrigeration and freezer units.

