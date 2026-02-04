Thai and Saudi Ministers Forge ‘Two-Way’ Investment Corridor at Davos

Deputy PM Ekniti and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih target automotive, healthcare, and Islamic finance to deepen bilateral economic ties.
The burgeoning economic relationship between Thailand and Saudi Arabia reached a new milestone at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas met with his Saudi counterpart, Khalid Al-Falih, to formalise a "Two-way Investment Corridor" designed to facilitate cross-border capital flows and industrial collaboration.
Tangible Industrial Progress
Speaking from Switzerland, Ekniti highlighted that the restoration of diplomatic ties has already yielded significant industrial ventures.
Several major Thai firms are currently spearheading projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including:
Fortune Parts Industry PLC: Constructing a dedicated production facility for Electric Vehicle (EV) components.
Saha Farms Co., Ltd: Partnering with the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) on poultry processing.
Sanden Intercool (Thailand) PLC: Developing a manufacturing base for commercial refrigeration and freezer units.
Three Pillars of Cooperation
The discussion focused on three high-priority sectors where Thailand’s expertise aligns with Saudi Arabia’s "Vision 2030" goals:
Automotive Ecosystems: Saudi Arabia aims to study Thailand’s successful automotive supply chain model. The Kingdom has invited Thai manufacturers to establish clusters in Saudi regions to bolster its domestic Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) capabilities.
Medical and Public Health: Cooperation will focus on medical training and skill development, supported by the Saudi Fund for Development.
Islamic Finance: Both nations agreed to harmonise standards and financial instruments to simplify cross-border investment and banking services.
Strategic Regional Presence
The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) established its first Middle Eastern office in Riyadh in July 2024, serving as a vital link for the region.
This presence has already facilitated the signing of 11 industrial agreements and numerous business-matching programmes.
Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia has invited Thailand to participate in a special WEF meeting on Global Collaboration and Growth, scheduled to take place in Jeddah in April 2026.
This summit is expected to serve as a further catalyst for deepening the Thai-Saudi economic partnership.