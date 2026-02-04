Thai Developers Lobby for Radical Land Reform to Rescue Housing Market

Three major property bodies call for 60-year leases and smaller plot sizes to accommodate shrinking households and support struggling first-time buyers.

The Thai property market is at a crossroads as three leading industry bodies—the Thai Condominium Association, the Thai Real Estate Association, and the Housing Business Association—lobby the Department of Lands for a "major surgery" of national land regulations.

The proposed overhaul aims to realign land laws with the reality of Thailand's shrinking demographics and declining purchasing power.

Addressing the ‘Bottleneck’ for First-Time Buyers

Sunthorn Sathaporn, president of the Housing Business Association, stated that current regulations were designed for a bygone era of population expansion.

With birth rates plummeting and households becoming smaller, the industry argues that mandatory large plot sizes have become a financial "bottleneck," pushing new developments to the fringes of cities and inflating costs.

To bring homes back within reach of the "First Jobber" demographic, the associations have proposed a significant reduction in minimum land requirements:

Detached Houses: To be reduced from 50 to 35 sq. wah.

Semi-Detached Houses: To be reduced from 35 to 28 sq. wah.

Townhouses: To be reduced from 16 to 14 sq. wah.

The move is designed to lower the entry price for homeownership and allow for more efficient, high-density living closer to urban employment hubs, thereby reducing commuting burdens on the modern workforce.