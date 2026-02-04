Chiang Rai Set to Anchor Three-Nation Trade Hub as Border Economy Eyes Global Reach

The Department of Foreign Trade designates Chiang Rai as a strategic gateway for Myanmar, Laos, and China to bolster regional growth and export potential.

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has officially positioned Chiang Rai as the primary commercial nexus for the Upper Mekong Subregion.

This strategic move aims to transform the province into a central "hub" connecting Thailand with Myanmar, Laos, and China, effectively bridging local border economies with the global marketplace.

Proactive Trade Strategy

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, announced that the Ministry of Commerce will host the Chiang Rai Border Trade Fair from 12 to 16 February 2026.

The event is a cornerstone of the government’s "Increase Income, Reduce Expenses" initiative, designed to decentralise economic prosperity and generate sustainable revenue for regional communities.

The fair, held at Wing 416 and The Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel, will serve as a high-level networking platform featuring:

200+ Exhibition Stalls: Showcasing regional goods to international buyers.

Business Matching: Facilitating direct negotiations between Thai entrepreneurs and foreign investors.

Market Insight Seminars: Specifically focusing on the "Shopping in China 2026" policy to help Thai exporters navigate the latest "Chinese Wave" and global digital ecosystems.

