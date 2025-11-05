Royal Thai Navy boosts river patrols and launches water rescue centres for Loy Krathong night

The Royal Thai Navy has deployed personnel and equipment nationwide to ensure public safety during the Loy Krathong festival on November 5, 2025, with a particular focus on waterways and crowded riverfront areas, especially along the Chao Phraya River.

Lt JG Priyada Buasomboon, Assistant Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said that all naval units across the country have been instructed to tighten surveillance and support local authorities during the celebrations, allowing people to enjoy the festival safely while maintaining vigilance over water-related risks.

In Bangkok, the Riverine Squadron of the Royal Thai Fleet has established a Water Rescue Coordination Centre along the Chao Phraya River, covering a stretch of 82 kilometres from Nonthaburi Bridge to the river mouth. Operations will run from November 5 at 5.00 p.m. to November 6 at 8.00 a.m.

Rescue teams, vessels, ambulances, and life-saving equipment are on full standby to respond swiftly to emergencies. The public can contact the Royal Thai Navy Water Rescue Centre via the hotline 1696.