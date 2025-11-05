Police warn of 5 risky behaviours to avoid during Loy Krathong festival

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2025

The Royal Thai Police warns the public to avoid risky behaviours during the Loy Krathong festival, including playing with fireworks, drinking and driving, and using harmful Krathongs.

Pol Maj Gen Sirivat Deepo, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, revealed on Wednesday (November 5) that Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, expressed concern for the public during the Loy Krathong festival, a time when large crowds gather for celebrations across the country. This period carries a higher risk of crime and accidents compared to normal times.

The Royal Thai Police is urging citizens to be cautious and avoid five risky behaviours that could lead to harm during the festival, as follows:

  1. Lighting fireworks, firecrackers, and sky lanterns in crowded areas – This poses a risk of fire or injury, particularly in markets, residential areas, or places with high-voltage power lines.
  2. Releasing Krathongs in overcrowded or hazardous areas – This increases the risk of drowning accidents, especially among children and the elderly. It is advised to wear life jackets and stay under the supervision of authorities.
  3. Drinking alcohol and driving vehicles – This remains a major cause of road accidents, resulting in numerous injuries and fatalities each year.
  4. Entering personal information on online Loy Krathong websites – Beware of scammers creating fake websites to trick people into submitting sensitive personal data, such as ID numbers, credit card details, or passwords.
  5. Using environmentally harmful Krathongs – Avoid Krathongs made from non-biodegradable materials, such as foam or plastic, as well as bread Krathongs, which can pollute water sources.

Police warn of 5 risky behaviours to avoid during Loy Krathong festival Police warn of 5 risky behaviours to avoid during Loy Krathong festival Police warn of 5 risky behaviours to avoid during Loy Krathong festival

For those in need of assistance, the public can call the following emergency numbers available 24/7:

  • Emergency incidents: Call 191
  • Medical emergencies: Call 1669
  • Water-related emergencies: Call 1199
  • Fire emergencies: Call 199

Lastly, the Royal Thai Police urges everyone to celebrate Loy Krathong safely, with mindfulness, and without negligence, ensuring that this year's festival is filled with joy, warmth, and lasting memories for all.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy