Four small earthquakes occur near Thailand in the early hours of Tuesday

The Meteorological Department reported that four small earthquakes struck Indonesia and Myanmar, not far from Thailand, in the early hours of Tuesday. The National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC) later confirmed that the quakes had no impact on Thailand.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department stated that two small quakes occurred in the northern part of Sumatra, Indonesia, at 0:30 am and 3:02 am, while two others took place in Myanmar at 2:47 am and 3:38 am.

The quakes were reported in chronological order as follows:

0:30 am: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in northern Sumatra at a depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was located approximately 344 kilometres southwest of Phuket's Mueang district at Latitude 5.062°N and Longitude 97.133°E.