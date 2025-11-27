Authorities demolish 237 illegal buildings in KK Park, repatriate 51 from Shwe Kokko

The government is continuing clearance operations in Shwe Kokko and KK Park in Myawady Township in Kayin State—areas internationally known for hosting illegal online scams and online gambling activities. Joint task forces made up of security personnel, administrative bodies, and local authorities have been dismantling illegal buildings, destroying equipment used in online scam operations, arresting undocumented foreign nationals, and repatriating them to their home countries.

As part of the crackdown on online scams and gambling operations, the sites used for these activities have been divided into three zones for systematic demolition. Daily clearance and demolition operations continue.

On November 25, task forces seized 100 computers used in online scam operations in Zone 3 of KK Park. They also demolished nine more illegal buildings. Out of the total 635 illegal buildings in Zone 3, authorities have now demolished 237.