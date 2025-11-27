Authorities demolish 237 illegal buildings in KK Park, repatriate 51 from Shwe Kokko

The government is continuing clearance operations in Shwe Kokko and KK Park in Myawady Township in Kayin State—areas internationally known for hosting illegal online scams and online gambling activities. Joint task forces made up of security personnel, administrative bodies, and local authorities have been dismantling illegal buildings, destroying equipment used in online scam operations, arresting undocumented foreign nationals, and repatriating them to their home countries.
As part of the crackdown on online scams and gambling operations, the sites used for these activities have been divided into three zones for systematic demolition. Daily clearance and demolition operations continue.
On November 25, task forces seized 100 computers used in online scam operations in Zone 3 of KK Park. They also demolished nine more illegal buildings. Out of the total 635 illegal buildings in Zone 3, authorities have now demolished 237.
Similarly, clearance operations continued in Shwe Kokko. Authorities inspected a 12-storey building, sixteen 3-storey buildings, twelve 2-storey buildings, and two single-storey buildings. No online scam or gambling operators were found, and no computers, mobile phones, or related equipment were discovered.
To date, operations in Shwe Kokko have uncovered 1,847 undocumented foreign nationals inside Myanmar. Authorities have also seized 3,098 computers, 21,750 mobile phones, 102 Starlink receivers, 22 routers, and a large quantity of other equipment used in online scam operations. The seized items have been systematically destroyed, and further clearance operations will continue.
Undocumented foreign nationals found during the operations are being held at a facility in Lone Thin Wun, Shwe Kokko Village Tract, Myawady. Verification teams have checked 200 individuals, and today, 51 were repatriated to their respective countries. Relevant authorities are currently processing documentation to repatriate the remaining individuals as soon as possible.
From January 30 to November 25, 2025, Myanmar has detained a total of 12,687 undocumented foreign nationals. Of these, 12,343 have been processed for deportation, and 10,029 have already been repatriated—most via Thailand—to their respective countries in accordance with legal procedures. The remaining 2,658 are ready for repatriation and are being housed safely.
The government states that it considers the elimination of online scams and online gambling operations a national duty and will continue working to ensure such criminal activities cannot operate inside Myanmar, in coordination with domestic forces and neighbouring governments.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network