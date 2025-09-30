Karen Armed groups hold peace coordination meeting in Myawady District

The Karen Border Guard Force (BGF/KNA), the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), and the Karen National Union/Karen National Liberation Army Peace Council (KNU/KNLA-PC) held a peace coordination meeting on the morning of 28 September at the headquarters hall of BGF/KNA No. (2) Military Region in Thanakhet Model Village, Myawady District, Kayin State.
From the Karen BGF, attendees included Chief of General Staff Maj-Gen Saw Chit Thu, Commander of No. (2) Military Region Maj-Gen Saw Tin Win, Commander of No. (4) Military Region Maj-Gen Saw Mut Thu, along with battalion commanders.
Maj-Gen Saw Tin Win, Commander of BGF No. (2) Military Region stated that the purpose of the meeting was to promote stability, peace, and tranquillity in the region.
From the DKBA, attendees included Commander-in-Chief Gen Saw Steel, Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lt-Gen Saw Shwe Wah, and Chief of Staff Maj-Gen Saw San Aung. From the KNU/KNLA-PC, Vice Chairman Dr Naw Kapaw Htoo and several battalion commanders also participated in the meeting.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network