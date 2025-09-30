Karen Armed groups hold peace coordination meeting in Myawady District

From the Karen BGF, attendees included Chief of General Staff Maj-Gen Saw Chit Thu, Commander of No. (2) Military Region Maj-Gen Saw Tin Win, Commander of No. (4) Military Region Maj-Gen Saw Mut Thu, along with battalion commanders.

Maj-Gen Saw Tin Win, Commander of BGF No. (2) Military Region stated that the purpose of the meeting was to promote stability, peace, and tranquillity in the region.