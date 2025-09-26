Myanmar earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes near Thai border

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar at 6.09am on Friday, about 178 kilometres northwest of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division.
The quake’s epicentre was recorded at latitude 21.941°N and longitude 99.286°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
No tremors were reported by residents in Thailand at the time of reporting.
People can monitor real-time earthquake updates from the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department.