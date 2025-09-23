Two light quakes hit Myanmar, Indonesia Tuesday morning

The Meteorological Department reported that two light earthquakes, measuring 4.9 and 4.6 in magnitude, struck Myanmar and Indonesia on Tuesday morning.

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division said a 4.9-magnitude quake occurred at 6.19 am in Myanmar.

Its epicentre was about 320 kilometres northwest of Mae Hong Son’s Pang Ma Pha district, located at 21.828°N and 96.399°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The division added that a second quake, with a magnitude of 4.6, was recorded at 8.20 am about 656 kilometres southwest of Phuket’s Mueang district.