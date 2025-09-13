Earthquake hits northern Sumatra, near Satun in southern Thailand

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2025

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck northern Sumatra today, near Satun province. No damage reported in Thailand; minor quakes also detected locally.

Early this morning on September 13 at 04:27 AM, the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department detected a 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, centred in northern Sumatra at coordinates 4.359°N, 97.704°E, approximately 367 km southwest of Mueang District, Satun province.

The division also recorded two minor tremors in northern Thailand on Saturday morning. The first, measuring 1.5 in magnitude at a depth of 3 km, occurred at 00:19 AM in Mae Hi subdistrict, Pai district, Mae Hong Son province (19.308°N, 98.565°E). The second, at 2.4 magnitude and 10 km depth, occurred at 06:14 AM in Myanmar (20.073°N, 98.08°E).

As of reporting, no property damage or injuries have been reported in Thailand.

For the latest updates on the earthquake, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media accounts under “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.
 

