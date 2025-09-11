Two minor earthquakes strike northern Thailand, no damage reported

Two minor earthquakes, both with a magnitude of 2.5, hit northern Thailand today. No significant damage expected, but residents are advised to stay informed.

Two minor earthquakes struck northern Thailand on September 11. Both earthquakes had a magnitude of 2.5 and occurred at a depth of just 1 kilometre, which classifies them as light tremors, likely to be felt only slightly or having no impact on buildings.

 

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported that the first earthquake occurred at 11:58 AM local time, with its epicentre located at 19.336°N, 98.595°E in Kuet Chang subdistrict, Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai.

The second earthquake took place at 2:19 PM, with its epicentre at 19.330°N, 98.576°E in Mae Hi subdistrict, Pai district, Mae Hong Son.

According to initial information from the Thai Meteorological Department and other relevant agencies, earthquakes of this magnitude typically cause no serious damage. However, residents in the affected areas are advised to follow updates closely for their safety.

For the latest updates on the earthquake, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media accounts under “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.

