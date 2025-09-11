Two minor earthquakes strike northern Thailand, no damage reported

Two minor earthquakes struck northern Thailand on September 11. Both earthquakes had a magnitude of 2.5 and occurred at a depth of just 1 kilometre, which classifies them as light tremors, likely to be felt only slightly or having no impact on buildings.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported that the first earthquake occurred at 11:58 AM local time, with its epicentre located at 19.336°N, 98.595°E in Kuet Chang subdistrict, Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai.

The second earthquake took place at 2:19 PM, with its epicentre at 19.330°N, 98.576°E in Mae Hi subdistrict, Pai district, Mae Hong Son.