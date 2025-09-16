1.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Phayao, no damage reported

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that a small earthquake occurred in the early hours of September 16 in Phayao Province, northern Thailand.
According to the department’s Earthquake Observation Division, the quake struck at 12:09 a.m. on Tuesday, with a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was located at latitude 19.203°N and longitude 100.087°E, in San Khong Subdistrict, Dok Kham Tai District, Phayao.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the recent quake, the division said. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents in the area to stay alert and be prepared for any further developments.
For the latest updates on earthquake activity, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th follow its social media channels under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (on Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.