1.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Phayao, no damage reported

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that a small earthquake occurred in the early hours of September 16 in Phayao Province, northern Thailand.

According to the department’s Earthquake Observation Division, the quake struck at 12:09 a.m. on Tuesday, with a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was located at latitude 19.203°N and longitude 100.087°E, in San Khong Subdistrict, Dok Kham Tai District, Phayao.