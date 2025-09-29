Prime Minister U Nyo Saw says visa rules relaxed to facilitate international tourists' visits to Myanmar

The government is easing visa requirements to facilitate international tourists visiting Myanmar. In addition, Myanmar is participating in international tourism exhibitions, conducting familiarisation tours, and continuously promoting tourism using digital technology, said Prime Minister U Nyo Saw.
For the sustainable and long-term development of tourism, many opportunities must be created for the emergence of technological skills, innovations, and entrepreneurs. In addition, small and medium-sized enterprises are important components for the development of tourism, so they need to expand and invest in products that tourists are interested in, he said.
As a country rich in tourism resources, there is great potential for tourism development, and it is important to systematically and sustainably maintain existing tourism resources and develop new destinations. As an ASEAN member country, Myanmar is promoting sustainable tourism through regional cooperation, and we must also follow the ASEAN Tourism Standards and promote the use of green energy in tourism, said the Prime Minister.
Tourism is a sector that can develop the socio-economic life of countries around the world and bring about changes to build a better future for the world, so good governance, strategic planning, thorough monitoring and clear priority setting are necessary, said the Prime Minister.
Tourism is not only an economic sector but also creates education, social, cultural, employment and new opportunities. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain it to have good consequences for future generations and to continuously learn to provide good services of international standards, said the Prime Minister.
Tourism can bring peace to the world and the region, as well as create a better future. Therefore, he called for clear and specific priorities to be set and for the country and people to work together to develop tourism to achieve sustainable and sustainable development and build a sustainable future.
Then, a video clip of the message of UN Tourism Secretary-General Mr Zurab Pololikashvili and a video clip on the types of tourism activities in Myanmar were shown.
Then, the Prime Minister presented the award-winning foreign-invested hotels and joint venture hotels for the best service performance, and the winners of the World Tourism Day Essay Competition and Colour Photography Competition 2025 were awarded with certificates of honour.
Then, the Union Minister for the President's Office, 1 U Tin Aung San, presented certificates of honour and certificates of merit to the winners of the World Tourism Day 2025 Article Competition and Essay Competition.
The ceremony was attended by Union Ministers, Union-level officials, the Chairman of the Nay Pyi Taw Council, Deputy Ministers, Ambassadors of foreign embassies in Myanmar, officials from ministries, members of the National Tourism Development Committee, tourism experts and representatives of private tourism organisations, winners of the World Tourism Day 2025 competitions and guests.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network