Prime Minister U Nyo Saw says visa rules relaxed to facilitate international tourists' visits to Myanmar

The government is easing visa requirements to facilitate international tourists visiting Myanmar. In addition, Myanmar is participating in international tourism exhibitions, conducting familiarisation tours, and continuously promoting tourism using digital technology, said Prime Minister U Nyo Saw.

For the sustainable and long-term development of tourism, many opportunities must be created for the emergence of technological skills, innovations, and entrepreneurs. In addition, small and medium-sized enterprises are important components for the development of tourism, so they need to expand and invest in products that tourists are interested in, he said.

As a country rich in tourism resources, there is great potential for tourism development, and it is important to systematically and sustainably maintain existing tourism resources and develop new destinations. As an ASEAN member country, Myanmar is promoting sustainable tourism through regional cooperation, and we must also follow the ASEAN Tourism Standards and promote the use of green energy in tourism, said the Prime Minister.