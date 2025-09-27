Min Aung Hlaing says Myanmar must strive to develop nuclear technology

On the morning of September 25, while attending a scientific workshop titled “Youth and the Future of Myanmar – Science and Technology” held at the Conference Hall of the RADISSON COLLECTION Hotel, Moscow, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing made the following remarks.
Regarding the nuclear energy sector, Myanmar must develop nuclear technology and use nuclear energy peacefully. Nuclear and radiation technology is being used in the energy sector, in addition to health, agriculture, livestock, industrial and environmental sectors, and the country will need skilled human resources to establish its nuclear infrastructure, said the SSPC Chairman.
The work we are trying to implement today is not just a routine task; it is important to set goals and implement them until we can make a difference and reach a milestone for the country. It is important to always keep in mind that the effective use of time and enthusiasm are the keys to achieving goals, said the SSPC Chairman.
We must keep an eye on the scientific and technological developments that are changing in line with the times and continue to conduct research in our fields of expertise, and benefit the country. We should make efforts to effectively use the modern technologies taught in the country and transfer them for the benefit of the country, said the SSPC Chairman.
Today, the development of the country requires many experts in the fields of science and technology, energy, industrial technology, agriculture and manufacturing technology. Although the working-age population in the country is large, there are still human resource needs in the industrial, agricultural and manufacturing sectors. Therefore, I would like to urge the youths to continuously hold conferences and workshops to develop not only critical thinking, analytical skills, problem-solving skills, and collective action skills, but also curiosity, creativity, rational thinking, patriotism, and love for the country, said the SSPC Chairman.
Today, most countries in the world are using information in all sectors to carry out development work. I would like to urge all of you to carry out information science and technology activities, information science research activities, and practical activities that will contribute to the country. The fastest growing technology today is artificial intelligence (AI), and that AI is being widely used in developed countries around the world in health, education, economy, manufacturing, and national development, said the SSPC Chairman.
In our country, we must also strive to use artificial intelligence in the education, healthcare, and transportation sectors. As our country is agricultural-based, we must strive to widely use artificial intelligence in the agricultural sector. We must make effective use of artificial intelligence, build a strong artificial intelligence ecosystem, and produce qualified human resources. We must effectively work for national development and socio-economic development through the development and application of artificial intelligence, said the SSPC Chairman.
Then, representative trainees from among the trainees studying at various civil universities in the Russian Federation led discussions on scientific and technological research and studies by topic.
Following the discussions, the SSPC Chairman, the Union Ministers, and officials present asked questions, made suggestions, and exchanged views.
The scientific workshop was attended by the SSPC Chairman, the Commission Secretary and Joint Chief Executive General Ye Win Oo, the Commission member Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe, Union Ministers U Nyan Tun, U Ko Ko Lwin, Dr Myo Thein Kyaw, Dr Thet Khaing Win, Mandalay Region Chief Minister U Myo Aung, senior military officers from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, Myanmar Ambassador to the Russian Federation U Thit Lin Ohn, Myanmar Military Attaché (Army, Navy, Air) Brigadier General Kyaw Soe Oo, Deputy Ministers, and trainees studying at civilian universities in the Russian Federation.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network