Min Aung Hlaing says Myanmar must strive to develop nuclear technology

On the morning of September 25, while attending a scientific workshop titled “Youth and the Future of Myanmar – Science and Technology” held at the Conference Hall of the RADISSON COLLECTION Hotel, Moscow, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing made the following remarks.

Regarding the nuclear energy sector, Myanmar must develop nuclear technology and use nuclear energy peacefully. Nuclear and radiation technology is being used in the energy sector, in addition to health, agriculture, livestock, industrial and environmental sectors, and the country will need skilled human resources to establish its nuclear infrastructure, said the SSPC Chairman.

The work we are trying to implement today is not just a routine task; it is important to set goals and implement them until we can make a difference and reach a milestone for the country. It is important to always keep in mind that the effective use of time and enthusiasm are the keys to achieving goals, said the SSPC Chairman.