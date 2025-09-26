144 Myanmar nationals sentenced in Thailand repatriated to Kawthoung

A total of 144 Myanmar nationals, 123 men and 21 women, who were sentenced and released in 14 southern Thai districts for various reasons, were repatriated from Ranong, Thailand, to Kawthoung, Myanmar, on September 23.
The Myanmar nationals were brought back by U Moe Zaw, a labour attaché based in Ranong, and handed over to Myanmar officials.
The Myanmar nationals were welcomed by district and township officials, and health checks, personal information checks for those with arrest warrants, deserters, police deserters, fugitives, and voters, and smart cards were issued to those who have NRCs. Locals were handed over to their parents and relatives, and vehicles were arranged for non-locals to return home.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network