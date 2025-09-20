Chiang Mai condos see Chinese dip, Myanmar and US buyers rise

Not long ago, the image of Chiang Mai condos was inseparable from Chinese investors, who snapped up units in bulk and became the backbone of foreign demand.

Figures from the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) confirm the trend: Chinese buyers once held the largest share, accounting for 57.6% of foreign condo purchases in Chiang Mai.

But in the first half of 2025, the picture began to change. Although Chinese nationals still top the list, their purchases fell 33.5%, bringing their share down to 53.8% – a sign the former “pillar” of the market may be weakening.