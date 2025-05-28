Ananda Sees Sales Surge in Q1, Government Measures Set to Boost Q2 Condo Demand

Ananda Development Public Company Limited (ANAN) has announced robust sales figures for the first quarter of 2068, reaching 3,677 million baht.

The property developer is now setting its sights on the second quarter, anticipating a further uplift in demand for condominiums located near mass transit lines, spurred by a suite of new government measures.

These incentives include reduced transfer and mortgage fees and the relaxation of Loan-to-Value (LTV) criteria, designed to stimulate both domestic and international buyer interest.

Chanond Ruangkritya, CEO of ANAN, acknowledged the prevailing challenges and uncertainties within the broader real estate market and economic landscape.

He emphasised the need for all organisations to adapt and adjust their business strategies to navigate these turbulent times successfully. Ananda, he noted, has already implemented proactive plans to mitigate potential risks.

The company's performance in Q1 2068 saw sales exceeding 3,677 million baht, surpassing its initial target by an impressive 114%. A significant contributor to this success was the strong international buyer presence, accounting for over 53% of total sales during the period.

