Ananda Sees Sales Surge in Q1, Government Measures Set to Boost Q2 Condo Demand

Ananda Development Public Company Limited (ANAN) has announced robust sales figures for the first quarter of 2068, reaching 3,677 million baht.
The property developer is now setting its sights on the second quarter, anticipating a further uplift in demand for condominiums located near mass transit lines, spurred by a suite of new government measures.
These incentives include reduced transfer and mortgage fees and the relaxation of Loan-to-Value (LTV) criteria, designed to stimulate both domestic and international buyer interest.
Chanond Ruangkritya, CEO of ANAN, acknowledged the prevailing challenges and uncertainties within the broader real estate market and economic landscape.
He emphasised the need for all organisations to adapt and adjust their business strategies to navigate these turbulent times successfully. Ananda, he noted, has already implemented proactive plans to mitigate potential risks.
The company's performance in Q1 2068 saw sales exceeding 3,677 million baht, surpassing its initial target by an impressive 114%. A significant contributor to this success was the strong international buyer presence, accounting for over 53% of total sales during the period.
Chanond expressed confidence that the various measures introduced by the Thai government to invigorate the real estate sector would help restore market confidence.
He highlighted the Q2 support from reduced transfer and mortgage fees, predicting a more robust market recovery, particularly for condominiums situated along Bangkok's extensive mass transit network. Furthermore, Ananda is strategically planning to intensify its focus on the international market.
As a brand synonymous with urban living, Ananda has consistently demonstrated its adaptability in the face of diverse challenges. The developer, dedicated to creating residences for city dwellers, has always strived to cater to evolving circumstances, providing assurance to both residents and the urban environment.
This commitment has been evident through various crises, from the great flood of 2001 to the COVID-19 pandemic, which fundamentally altered urban living behaviours and housing demands.
Even in the aftermath of the earthquake that impacted Thailand, Ananda diligently responded, ensuring the well-being of all its residents.
Critically, the adherence to robust and secure construction standards, in strict accordance with engineering principles, meant Ananda's condominiums sustained no significant damage, allowing residents to swiftly resume their daily urban lives.
Prasert Taedullayasatit, Chief Executive Officer of Property Business at ANAN, noted that while the real estate market experienced short-term disruptions, consumer confidence is steadily returning.
This resurgence is attributed both to the rapid resolution of recent events and the government's decisive measures to bolster the property market, including the unlocked LTV rules and the reduction of transfer and mortgage fees to just 0.01%.
Prasert underscored Ananda's commitment to delivering projects of the highest standard. He assured customers that all Ananda residential developments meet stringent benchmarks for stability, strength, and safety.
This is underpinned by superior management and services operating under the ANANDA SURE standard, which covers structural safety, community management, and continuous post-sales support through a transparent and verifiable system, fostering complete customer confidence in their urban living experience.
The positive impact of the government's measures, coupled with renewed faith in the condominium market, has resulted in a significant pipeline of customers awaiting transfers for three new ready-to-move-in projects: Ideo Ramkhamhaeng-Lamsali Station, Culture Thonglor, and Culture Chula.
These three projects, collectively valued at over 12,078 million baht, have been exceptionally well-received by customers, leading the company to express firm confidence in achieving its transfer targets for the current year.