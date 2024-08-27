Porsche Design Tower Bangkok first of its kind in Asia

With a project value of 15 billion baht, the building marks the first of its kind in Asia and the third globally, following prestigious Porsche Design real-estate developments in Miami, Florida, and Stuttgart, Germany.

Set to break ground next year on Sukhumvit 38, the tower will feature 22 exclusive “Sky Villas”, ranging from 525 to 1,135 square metres. With an average price of US$15 million and reaching up to $40 million, the project targets ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking bespoke living experiences.

Construction is slated to commence next year and conclude by the end of 2028.

The collaboration between Porsche Design and Ananda Development brings together their respective strengths in design excellence and engineering prowess. Together, they have envisaged a landmark project that combines cutting-edge design with exquisite living spaces tailored to the authentic passions of its residents.

During his opening remarks at a press conference, Stefan Buescher, chairman of the executive board of Porsche Lifestyle Group, emphasised the project's commitment to Porsche's design philosophy.

"Porsche Design Tower Bangkok represents a groundbreaking fusion of exquisite design and optimal functionality. Our vision is to create a living space where one's passion thrives," he said, adding that all of the designs promised to remain true to the Porsche principle of timelessness.

Meanwhile, citing Bangkok as one of the most vibrant cities and top five global destinations, he said he is confident that the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok will become a landmark of Thailand's capital city and the world's iconic architecture.