Porsche Design Tower Bangkok first of its kind in Asia

With a project value of 15 billion baht, the building marks the first of its kind in Asia and the third globally, following prestigious Porsche Design real-estate developments in Miami, Florida, and Stuttgart, Germany.
Set to break ground next year on Sukhumvit 38, the tower will feature 22 exclusive “Sky Villas”, ranging from 525 to 1,135 square metres. With an average price of US$15 million and reaching up to $40 million, the project targets ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking bespoke living experiences.
Construction is slated to commence next year and conclude by the end of 2028.
The collaboration between Porsche Design and Ananda Development brings together their respective strengths in design excellence and engineering prowess. Together, they have envisaged a landmark project that combines cutting-edge design with exquisite living spaces tailored to the authentic passions of its residents.
During his opening remarks at a press conference, Stefan Buescher, chairman of the executive board of Porsche Lifestyle Group, emphasised the project's commitment to Porsche's design philosophy.
"Porsche Design Tower Bangkok represents a groundbreaking fusion of exquisite design and optimal functionality. Our vision is to create a living space where one's passion thrives," he said, adding that all of the designs promised to remain true to the Porsche principle of timelessness.
Meanwhile, citing Bangkok as one of the most vibrant cities and top five global destinations, he said he is confident that the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok will become a landmark of Thailand's capital city and the world's iconic architecture.
Chanond Ruangkritya, president and chief executive of Ananda Development, expressed excitement about the collaboration. He said the shared passion of both partners, combined with Porsche's expertise in luxury design and Ananda Development's meticulous attention to detail in real estate, resulted in the creation of a truly exceptional residential establishment.
With the limited unit offers, only 22 units with two penthouses, he said some potential customers, both Thai and international, have already shown interest. These clients must submit their offers first, and the company will determine whether they are a good fit for this branded residence after consulting with Porsche Design.
Still, these customers do not need to own a Porsche car, he noted.
The 21-storey, 95-metre-tall structure boasts several architectural highlights, including “Passion Spaces” – customisable private garages doubling as social venues – and “The Loop”, a central spiral ramp providing direct car access.
The façade incorporates an automated terrace door system inspired by the Porsche 911 Targa, while the building's crown features a light signature reminiscent of Porsche sports-car designs.
Pierre Costin, creative director at Porsche Design, noted that the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok is designed with accessibility in mind, ensuring that it can be enjoyed by people of all abilities. Additionally, the tower welcomes pet owners, providing a welcoming and inclusive living environment.
Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the executive board at Porsche AG, expressed enthusiasm for the project, saying, "The Porsche Design Tower Bangkok is the next big thing for Porsche in Southeast Asia. The region is becoming more important to us."
Situated in the dynamic Thonglor neighbourhood, the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok offers residents a harmonious blend of tranquillity and convenience. The project highlights Porsche's strategy of broadening its appeal to discerning customers by providing exclusive lifestyle experiences beyond automotive products.