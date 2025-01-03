8 key trends shaping Thai real estate after rollercoaster year

Eight highs and lows in Thailand’s rollercoaster real estate market last year present challenges in 2025. Developers are now adopting strategies to address these hot issues, seeking a year of stabilisation and recovery after the storm.

1. Bangkok’s condo market slumps

A notable phenomenon of 2024 was the decline in new condominium launches in Bangkok, Thailand’s economic hub. During the first half of the year, the condo market shrank by 43.72% YoY, with the launch of only 8,674 units worth a total 49.37 billion baht. The main reason for the slump was a high mortgage rejection rate of 70%, significantly reducing demand for condos in the capital.

2. Real estate sales plummet in Q3

Thailand’s real estate market experienced a severe downturn on the third quarter. Sales across all categories fell in both volume and value compared to the previous quarter and previous year. Condominium sales dropped by 60%, while townhouses and detached houses fell by over 26%. Overall, Q3 sales declined by more than 30% from the previous quarter and 45% year-on-year.

3. Phuket’s real estate surges amid sluggish market

While Bangkok’s real estate market contracted, Phuket experienced a remarkable boom. New condo and villa projects launched in significant numbers. According to Colliers, Phuket saw over 12,000 new condominium units in 2024, with a total investment of 63 billion baht. Villa launches doubled, with a total value of 36.3 billion baht. This marked the first time in 15 years that new villa projects outpaced condominium launches, particularly in the popular Bang Tao–Cherng Talay area, favoured by both Thais and foreigners.