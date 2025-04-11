Thailand Aims for Tourism Boom: PM Outlines Strategic Plan

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to revitalise Thailand's tourism industry, with a renewed emphasis on attracting high-spending visitors and showcasing the country's appeal throughout the year.
At a meeting held at Government House this morning (April 11th), attended by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Permanent Secretary Natthriya Thaweewong, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and representatives from 34 global tourism offices via video conference, Paetongtarn outlined her vision for the sector.
"This year, we've declared 'Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025'," she stated, stressing the government's commitment to elevating Thailand's global tourism profile. "We're striving to present Thailand in a new light, highlighting the diverse experiences we offer beyond just beautiful temples. Importantly, we're promoting Thailand as a year-round destination, catering to varying preferences across different seasons."
The Prime Minister acknowledged the significant downturn in tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent earthquake.
"While we were actively working to boost recovery, the earthquake unfortunately occurred," she said. "It's crucial that we reassure tourists that the damage was confined to a single area, and that Bangkok and other regions are entirely safe. The affected construction site is being cleared, and there are no further concerns."
Paetongtarn emphasised that while increasing tourist numbers is important, the focus must shift towards attracting visitors who contribute significantly to the economy.
"It's not just about the volume of tourists, but the value they bring," she asserted. "We need to encourage longer stays and attract visitors with specific purposes, such as medical tourism. Tailored promotional strategies are essential to cater to the diverse preferences of different nationalities, including those seeking luxury experiences."
She stressed that infrastructure and product offerings must align with the desired high-spending tourist profile.
"Simply setting ambitious revenue targets is insufficient if we don't provide the necessary facilities and experiences," she said.
She tasked the TAT with developing strategies to address the decline in key tourist segments, such as the drop in Chinese visitors, and to identify alternative markets to fill the gap.
She also requested updates on progress in streamlining travel processes, including immigration procedures.
The Prime Minister set a target of achieving or surpassing the pre-pandemic tourism revenue of 2 trillion baht, with an ambitious goal of reaching 2.7 trillion baht. Noting that the TAT reported 1.6 trillion baht in revenue from 35 million tourists this year to date, she challenged the agency to outline how the target of 2.2 trillion baht could be realised.