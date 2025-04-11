Thailand Aims for Tourism Boom: PM Outlines Strategic Plan

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to revitalise Thailand's tourism industry, with a renewed emphasis on attracting high-spending visitors and showcasing the country's appeal throughout the year.

At a meeting held at Government House this morning (April 11th), attended by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Permanent Secretary Natthriya Thaweewong, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and representatives from 34 global tourism offices via video conference, Paetongtarn outlined her vision for the sector.

"This year, we've declared 'Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025'," she stated, stressing the government's commitment to elevating Thailand's global tourism profile. "We're striving to present Thailand in a new light, highlighting the diverse experiences we offer beyond just beautiful temples. Importantly, we're promoting Thailand as a year-round destination, catering to varying preferences across different seasons."

The Prime Minister acknowledged the significant downturn in tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent earthquake.